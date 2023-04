Deputies standing around a K9 statue at the memorial. CREDIT: LCSO

On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office honored a K-9 killed while apprehending a suspect 20 years ago.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the K-9 Unit honored Alko, the fallen K9, at Fallen Deputy Memorial in Lakes Park.

Law enforcement gathered around paying respects to the fallen K-9. CREDIT: LCSO

On April 19, 2003, while apprehending a suspect, Alko was stabbed. Alko died from his injuries the next day, on April 20, 2003.

Law enforcement gathered around the memorial to pay their respects to the fallen and much-loved K-9.