Friday’s Furry Friends: Tahiti, Bora Bora, Blue

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Tahiti, a 6-month-old, 29-lb Catahoula leopard. Puppies are usually adopted quickly, but Tahiti is still at GCHS after two weeks. He was found as a stray in a Lee County field, along with two of his siblings. GCHS took in three of them; one has been adopted, but Tahiti and his brother Bora Bora are still waiting for a forever home.

Tahiti, a 6-month-old Catahoula leopard available to adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Bora Bora, a 6-month-old Catahoula leopard available to adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Blue, a 9 1/2-year-old, 55-lb husky mix. Everyone who meets him can’t help admiring his ice-blue eyes. Blue is a wonderful and energetic playmate, but just as happy snuggling. The way he zooms around a yard disguises his senior status (dogs and cats are typically considered seniors after age 8).

A huge bonus: Blue loves playing with other dogs. He has been at GCHS for 101 days.

Blue, available to adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Creed, featured in Friday’s Furry Friends on April 14, was adopted! But Alan Jackson and Dorlisa still need homes.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.