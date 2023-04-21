Fired Target employee facing more voyeur charges

Gerame Caraballo, a Target employee, was accused of using a camera to take pictures up a customer’s dress is facing new charges on Friday.

A second woman came forward, accusing Caraballo of doing the same thing.

Caraballo, 32, was arrested by Collier County deputies on video voyeurism charges.

A mother shopping with three kids said Caraballo tried to sneak a photo under her dress two days before his arrest.

“Everybody comes here. Everybody loves Target. We shouldn’t have to deal with that,” Anya Armentrout, a Target shopper in Naples, said.

Deputies said store surveillance video shows Caraballo following the victim around the aisles, crouching down, taking out his iPhone, and trying to sneak a photo under the woman’s dress.

But, later that day, deputies say Caraballo also stole a computer tablet.

Friday afternoon, Caraballo went before a judge.

“Bond is 30,000… additional conditions no contact … no trespass, no weapons,” the judge said.

Armentrout explained how safe she feels while shopping.

“We shouldn’t have to have that like, fear, you know, all the time wherever we go,” Armentrout said.

Target told WINK News Caraballo has been fired.