Family adventure to celebrate Earth Day

Celebrating Earth Day by planting trees

The Human family from Pennsylvania loves a good adventure. Mom, Jessica, also documents them all. On this Earth Day – 2023, they landed at Lakes Park in Lee County.

The park lost several dozen trees during Hurricane Ian, so to kick off Earth Day volunteers, including the Human family, helped plant trees.

Also at the park, a mobile classroom, dunk tank, nature talks, face painting and mobile archery to education and entertain the community about the environment.

History of Earth Day

In the 1970s a growing concern for the environment led to the establishment of Earth Day. On April 22, 1970, millions of people in the United States and around the world took to the streets to protest the harmful effects of pollution and to demand action to protect the Earth.

The first Earth Day was organized by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson, who was inspired by the anti-war protests of the time. He hoped that by raising awareness of environmental issues, people would begin to take action to protect the planet.

The first Earth Day was a huge success, with over 20 million people participating in events across the United States. It led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the passage of several important environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act.

Since then, Earth Day has become a global event, celebrated by people in over 190 countries. Each year on April 22, people around the world come together to raise awareness of environmental issues and to take action to protect the planet.

From beach cleanups to tree plantings, there are countless ways to get involved in Earth Day.