Miracle Monday: South Fort Myers HS student marks the end of chemo

Heaven Johnson had her last chemo treatment on Monday at Golisano Children’s Hospital. (CREDIT: WINK News)

What better way to celebrate Miracle Monday than with a 15-year-old named Heaven Johnson, who marked the end of chemo?

“Our patients have the biggest S-M-I-L-E. Our patients have the biggest H-E-A-R-T. We love to see you every day, but now it’s time for us to say, ‘You’re all done; get out the door; you don’t get chemo anymore.'”

That’s the song the doctors and nurse sang for Heaven as she rang the bell.

They all wore “peace out chemo” shirts at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Heaven’s been fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma for two years.

She’s battled through ten surgeries, chemo and had to get a bone marrow transplant over Christmas, followed by several rounds of radiation.

It’s been a long journey to get to this moment.

Heaven is now and looking forward to learning to drive and getting to be a teen without being in the hospital.

She’s an honor student at South Fort Myers High and works at Publix.

Her mom said she has never let cancer in the way.