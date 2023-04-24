Rat poison could be killing burrowing owls in Cape Coral

One beloved animal is being found dead in their home.

Burrowing owls are being found dead in their nest after picking up rats that have ingested rat poison left out by people in Cape Coral working to fight the large number of rats in the city.

“I lose sleep,” said Pascha Donaldson with Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife. “That’s all I can say. I lose sleep.”

What makes it tough for Donaldson is there burrowing owls do not have to die.

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said they know of at least 11 burrowing owl deaths in the last two weeks.

They’ve traced the trend to the owls eating dead rats that confused rat poison.

“I’ve probably picked up at least four or five babies, probably at least five adults,” Donaldson said.

About 11 burrowing owls have been found dead in Cape Coral recently. (CREDIT: Pascha Donaldson)

Might Hurricane Ian be to blame?

Rats have become a problem since the storm.

Donaldson said rat poison has a big impact on burrowing owls because rats are a staple in their diet.

“We’re in the height of baby season so they’ll bring it back to the nest and feed it to their baby. And the babies all die. You’ve wiped out literally an entire family,” Donaldson said.

Ian also uprooted much of their habitat.

To keep the unofficial mascot of Cape Coral safe, there are other ways to control the rat population.

“If you’re forced to get rid of rats in a mechanical way, a snap trap inside one of those black plastic boxes is going to work as well as live traps,” said Ned Bruha, the Wildlife Whisperer owner.