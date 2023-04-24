Search on for sledgehammer-toting criminal in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are searching for a suspect who used a sledgehammer to break into an arcade in Lehigh Acres. (CREDIT: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers)

The incident happened on Friday, just before 6 a.m., at R&B Arcade located at 322 Gunnery Road South.

Once inside, the subject broke into the office and stole a white floor safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen on footage leaving in a black 2017-2020 Nissan Rouge. There is a round sticker or emblem above the right tail light.

If you can identify the suspect or have seen the vehicle, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.