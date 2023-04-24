Thieves target Naples bicycle shop

An investigation is underway after someone smashed into a local bicycle shop and took off with their cash.

Naples Police said they have no idea who the guy is or why he would target the store. But the manager is glad nobody got hurt from the incident.

The shattered glass was cleaned up, but the smash-and-grab robbery at Big Momma’s Bicycles in Naples still stings the employees.

“This is the first time that’s ever happened,” Ronald Cole, manager of Big Momma’s Bicycles, said.

Cole told WINK News that surveillance video showed the suspect needing less than 30 seconds and a rock to break the front door glass, take the register, and run away.

“He had blue jeans on, it looked like red underwear, which you could see,” Cole said. “And he had a hood on his head.”

“No, didn’t touch any of the bikes, any parts or anything else, which, you know, were valued a lot more than what he got out of the register. But that’s part of the deal,” Cole said, answering if the suspect took anything else.

When Naples Police arrived, officers found the shattered glass and rock.

“I don’t know what makes people do what they do. But the gentleman obviously needed the money and felt that he needed to smash the door and go in,” Cole said.

Cole said he still believes the City of Naples is safe and admits the surveillance footage doesn’t have the best look at the suspect’s face, but hopes it’s enough for police to find him.

“Oh boy, I just hope that, you know, they catch the perpetrator. And you know, I think in the long run, that might give him some reflection on what has happened in his life. If he doesn’t have a record, I don’t know. But so hopefully, we’ll be able to apprehend him,” Cole said.

Naples Police said the investigation continues, but if you have nay information, give them a call.