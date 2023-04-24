Wanted suspects steal two jet skis and trailer in Lehigh Acres

POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

Two jet skis and a trailer were stolen on Friday, March 31, in Lehigh Acres, and it was all caught on camera.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, shortly after 1 a.m., on Michael Avenue, two suspects took off with the 2022 and 2021 jet skis.

Click here to watch the video.

One was a black and green 2022 Yamaha, while the other was a blue and white 2021 Yamaha jet ski.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS if you can identify the suspects or know where the jet skis are. Click here to submit an anonymous tip online. Cash reward possible.