Tuesday could bring strong inland storms, spotty coastal showers

Expect Tuesday’s rain chances to be similar to Monday’s pattern with a few spotty showers near the coast and the main, strong storms to remain east of I-75.

There is another low-end threat of severe weather (1/5) for Tuesday including Hendry, Glades, Highlands and eastern DeSoto counties. The risk of damaging winds and hail primarily drives this. Frequent lightning and localized flooding can also be expected in these storms.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s for some areas Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover is expected to increase by the afternoon, and conditions will be slightly cooler for areas near Lake Okeechobee that see multiple rounds of rain later.