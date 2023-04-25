Naples luxury home lists for $20 million on Fifth Avenue South

A luxury home on the corner of two iconic Naples streets isn’t the most expensive residential listing in Collier County. That would be a three-lot, Gulf-front property at 2200 Gordon Drive listed for $295 million.

However, the home at 111 Fifth Ave. S., at the northeast corner of Gulf Shore Boulevard, is listed for $20 million and might be the most unique.

“You’ve got a house that was developed by a famous architect from the Chicago area,” said Joe Belz, listing agent with Compass, referring to Gene Martin, who still designs luxury homes but outgrew this one after his children grew up and moved on. He sold it in July 2021 for $12 million. Martin, owner of Martin Design Group, once built a home for former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, according to the Chicago Tribune.

