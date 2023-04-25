Plan for Fort Myers Beach Elementary being decided

Parents fighting hard to get Fort Myers Beach Elementary, a school loved by its community, back open after Hurricane Ian shut it down have finally succeeded.

While the school was closed, some children had to travel more than an hour just to get to school.

Parents had planned to be at Tuesday’s Lee County School Board Meeting, hoping they’d finally get the good news they have waited for. But at the last minute, it was removed from the agenda.

Parents are telling WINK News they’ve lost their way of life and are still rebuilding their homes. And the biggest fear parents have is where their kid’s going to school.

Parents were hoping a vote would happen on Tuesday and the school board would officially green-light Fort Myers Beach Elementary but the district said the plan isn’t complete.

John Koss has an 8-year-old son who went to Fort Myers Beach Elementary and has an issue.

“My child, who’s proud to say that he’s read over 220 books, he loves school, came home crying to me last week and asked me if there’s any chance that we could keep him at home and start teaching them at home because he’s getting too stressed out going to school,” Koss said.

These are issues and obstacles many 8-year-old children don’t have to consider.

“We’ve lost every single thing in our lives. And our main fight is the school right now,” Koss said.

Koss’s son J.C. has had to take the bus for almost an hour to and from school every day since Hurricane Ian shut down Fort Myers Beach Elementary.

“Seven months in… it’s frustrating, you know? “On a day-to-day basis, our kid, the effort that it takes just to get our kids home to and home from school is a lot,” Koss said.

Koss is one of the many people fighting to build the school back up.

Jim Atterholt, the vice-mayor of Fort Myers Beach, is another one of those people fighting.

“Michael, there could be a vote on the plan to save the beach school. And that’s our hope,” Atterholt said.

WINK News interviewed Atterholt Tuesday morning because he and others were expecting progress on the school’s status. But at the last minute, it was removed from the agenda. Superintendent Chris Bernier believes the interlocal agreements need more review before a vote occurs.

“The parents are tired. The kids are tired. They’re worn out. They’re trying to manage their lives in the chaos of post-hurricane Ian, at the same time, lobby for the school to be saved, and they’re just worn out. And we need help. We really need the school board to help us on this,” Atterholt said.

It’s unclear what specifically made the district take the item off the agenda at the last minute. Parents WINK News spoke to said it’s a dispute over the deadline the district gave the school to build its enrollment. The school wants three years, while some families say they need more.

And if the school doesn’t build its enrollment by the deadline, it may have to transition into becoming a charter school. That was the worst-case scenario according to the people WINK News spoke to.