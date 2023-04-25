Sen. Rick Scott proposes a police officer in every school in the nation

Sen. Rick Scott was at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday with parents who lost children in the Parkland School shooting.

He spoke about a plan to help make sure something like that doesn’t happen again.

Scott presented new legislation called the School Guardian Act and said every school across the nation should have an armed police officer.

The goal is to get legislation through the senate, the the house and then onto the President Biden’s ask.

Scott said his team has put together three groups, including mental health counselors, educators and law enforcement to make legislation happen.

He said the result of working groups like this helped pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act.

Sen. Scott was joined by parents of those tragically lost during the shooting at the high school in 2018 as well as law enforcement officers and local elected officials.

He said public schools are not the only ones at risk and pointed to the recent tragedy in Nashville.

“Every school is going to need law enforcement. We’ve got to make sure all schools are safe. protecting kids,” Scott said. “It shouldn’t be partisan. Republican, democrat, independent, every kid ought to be protected. Every parent ought to know their kid is safe. I don’t think we should do anything to have a partisan fight over this. What we did in our legislation in Florida, Republicans and democrats came together to pass that. It wasn’t partisan at all. This is about, of course, saving lives.”

Scott said the money used for this legislation will come from $7 billion currently being used for IRS agents, saying we need more law enforcement agents in schools instead.