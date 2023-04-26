Duo accused of violent robbery outside a Fort Myers Dollar General

Carrie Lee Cole, 37, and Travis Shawn Wright, 33. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two people were arrested Tuesday night after police say they attacked and robbed a man outside a Dollar General in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 37-year-old Carrie Lee Cole and 33-year-old Travis Shawn Wright were arrested after officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 3134 Cleveland Ave. Dollar General around 7:15 p.m.

Cole followed the victim into the store. Once the victim exited and started to unlock his bicycle, Cole aggressively stripped the bicycle from the victim and threw it on the ground. She struck the victim around his head, causing him to fall to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, Cole went into his left front pocket and removed his wallet. She took out $800 and disposed of the wallet.

Wright inserted himself in the robbery and struck the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. Both Cole and Wright left the scene on foot traveling westbound on Braman Avenue.

FMPD found Cole at a Cleveland Avenue address at around 8:15 p.m. At the same time, another detective found Wright behind a different Cleveland Avenue address. The victim identified Cole and Wright as the subjects involved in the crime.

Cole and Wright were transported to the Lee County Jail. Wright faces a battery charge. Cole faces a charge of robbery without a firearm or weapon.