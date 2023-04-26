Florida Prepaid open enrollment closes April 30

Florida Prepaid is urging families to complete open enrollment before the April 30, 2023 deadline to lock in month payment plans.
A Florida Prepaid College Plan allows families to lock in college plan prices and prepay with monthly payments or a lump-sum, helping them with the future cost of tuition, local fees and/or dormitory housing. Once a family locks in those prices, they never got up. According to the Florida Prepaid website, “when your student is ready for college, the plan pays the costs covered under your plan type at any Florida College or State University, even if the cost of college is higher than anticipated when your plan prices were set.” You can get a refund if your child gets a scholarship.
FLORIDA PREPAID PLAN INFORMATION:
- Nearly 28,000 families who have purchased Prepaid Plans so far this year, locking in the future cost of college.
- With a Prepaid Plan, families are protected from future tuition increases.
- Prepaid Plan prices start at $45/month for a newborn.
- All Prepaid Plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida so families will never lose their investment, and a child has up to 10 years after high school graduation to use the plan. I
- If a child attends an out-of-state or private college, Florida Prepaid will pay the same amount as it would pay at a public college or university in Florida.
- This year, families can purchase a 4-Year Florida University Plan for a newborn for as low as $181 a month or a 2-Year Florida College Plan for just $54 a month.
- In addition to other Plan options, the Board offers a 1-Year Florida University Plan which starts as low as $45 per month and covers 30 university credit hours.
- Multiple family members can purchase a 1-Year Florida University Plan for the same child, sharing in the cost of saving for college.