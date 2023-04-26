Liquidation sale at Bed Bath & Beyond off to a slow start

Expecting to fill your carts with all the best deals from Bed Bath & Beyond, but leaving the store empty-handed.

On Wednesday, the stores were set to start their “everything must go” sale as they declared bankruptcy over the weekend.

But as people arrived, they were met with workers telling them there were no deals to be had.

Shoppers certainly hoped they’d save more than 10%. That’s less than the coupons people had but can no longer use.

The nearly empty parking lot shows the liquidation sale didn’t get off to a great start. And bad news travels fast.

“We thought we might find a deal but there’s no deal,” said Rae Meter.

“We were excited and absolutely nothing is discounted,” said Jaclyn Stephens.

Every single shopper at Bell Tower and in the Cape Coral store said they felt bamboozled.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Sherry Stanton. “I wouldn’t have come down.”

“What I really wanted was the Keurig machine so I can drink my coffee a lot faster. I can make them a lot faster. Because one I got at home is broke,” she added.

But when everyone arrived, there were no markdowns at all.

“Everybody’s so confused. So I walked up to the lady right there at the front and I said, can you tell me what’s going on because everybody’s confused,” Meyer said.

Turns out, the employees were confused too.

“Whenever I asked, sales lady, isn’t there a liquidation going on? We heard on the news. She told me that she has no idea what’s going on,” Stephens said.

But if there’s one thing that brings people together, it’s a common enemy.

“We’re all gathering up together and talking about it and wondering why.”