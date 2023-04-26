Man followed, attacked, and robbed at Fort Myers store

A man was followed, attacked, then robbed in broad daylight by a woman outside of a store before another man came out of nowhere, knocking the victim over in Fort Myers, and it was all caught on camera.

Fort Myers police said the duo took $800 from the victim’s wallet.

The ambush happened outside the Dollar General off Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

It took Fort Myers police only an hour later to find both attackers down the street.

Investigators told WINK News they got the information they needed right away. They got a description of the suspects, which direction they fled, and surveillance video of the attack. Leading the police to find the suspects at a gas station, a mere seven-minute walk from the scene.

“You have to be somewhat on guard, especially in this section of Cleveland,” Fort Myers resident Jeff said.

“Yeah, I get worried about coming here myself,” Fort Myers resident Kent said.

Investigators told WINK News that Carrie Cole followed the victim around the store and even speaking to him at times, but there was a language barrier. And when the victim left the store and unlocked his bike, police say Cole threw the bike to the ground and began attacking him.

Moments later, another man, later identified as Travis Wright, showed up and attacked the victim sending him to the ground. The scene took place just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I definitely don’t anticipate being attacked in broad daylight in this area,” Jeff said.

“The people that hang around here, they start eye-balling me and start walking towards me and stuff. And I just leave,” Kent said.

Police showed up and immediately got a description of the suspects and the surveillance video and started searching. Cole was found an hour later at the gas station. Wright was found a little further down Cleveland Ave.

The attack begs the question, what should you do if you think you’re being followed. Safety and security specialist, Rich Kolko, has the answer.

“Make sure that they see you seeing them. Take a look at them. Don’t do it confrontationally. You don’t need to have any discussion with them. But once they know you’re a real person, you’ve had eye contact with them, and you can describe who they are, chances are they’re going to move on to the next target,” Kolko said.