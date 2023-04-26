Naples Police Department break-in called “a fluke”

Following a WINK News investigation into a shirtless man breaking into the Naples Police Department. The chief sat down with WINK News to talk about how it happened.

The suspect scaled a fence, got inside, showered, and took off with police gear.

The chief said repeatedly that it was a fluke. And chief Tom Weschler would not get into specifics. But the city manager told WINK News there was a technological issue with the door.

The suspect did not force his way in, and the city and police department are working to make sure what embarrassingly happened once does not happen again.

But how could someone get into the Naples police station and, for 40 minutes, make himself at home to the extent of showering without getting noticed?

“It was a complete fluke. I mean, it’s something that we’ve never experienced before, I don’t think you’ve ever heard of a police station getting broken into. So it was unusual,” Chief Weschler said.

In short, simply a fluke. Chief Weschler used the word ten times during the interview on Wednesday. When WINK News talked with the suspect, 36-year-old Joseph Moulton, he said he was drunk and high without remembering the early morning of April 8. In short, Moulton blacked out.

WINK News asked Chief Weshler, “What if the person who got inside wasn’t under the influence like Moulton was? Could that person have gotten access to guns, real badges, drugs, or other evidence critical to prosecuting upcoming criminal cases?”

“Absolutely not…we have a number of different access points into.. like he could only go a certain area, then he would have had to gone through other security measures to get there. And he couldn’t do that. So he was just kind of trapped within that one little area there where he could not get to our property room, can’t get to communications, can’t get to our armory,” Chief Weshler responded.

What about the fact that Moulton spent at least 40 minutes inside the police station and clearly showed up on surveillance cameras?

The chief said no one monitors them 24/7, instead, his officers are where he wants them to be, on the streets.

“Let everybody know, we do have a very secure city, our crime is down over 19%. We just had an accreditation process where we came out with high marks, and our city is a safe city, and the citizens are secure,” Chief Weshler said.

Then WINK News asked, someone with access to that security footage, someone who likely works for Naples PD, sent the pictures of Moulton walking around in a towel, a stolen uniform, and bullet-proof vest to WINK News.

“Does it trouble you that someone with access to your security cameras sent us those screen grabs,” WINK News asked.

“Sure, it does. Yeah, there are disgruntled people everywhere. And unfortunately, we have somebody who has too much time on their hands… it’s not productive in any way. And it’s troubling, actually, you know, we wish they would use their time for positive things,” Chief Weshler said.

Naples PD sends WINK News logs of criminal incidents and arrests. But the department did not disclose what happened inside its station on April 8, or anything on Moulton’s arrest.

“Do you all take some things off the log,” WINK News asked the chief.

“Yeah, we do. We take serious, like sensitive matters off and I wanted to make sure that we had all the information before we put something out on this,” Chief Weshler said.

WINK News began working the story before the chief put out something about what happened at the station thanks to an anonymous tip.

WINK News asked Chief Weschler why he did wait so long to talk with our news station, more than two weeks, about what happened. He replied by saying he has a public information officer to address the media. But, clearly, there was confusion and questions that needed to be answered.