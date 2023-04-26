Chances for severe storms, mainly inland, into Wednesday evening

All of Southwest Florida is included in a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms. The forecast is focused on inland areas again where there is a slight risk (2/5) for storms to become severe.

Portions of Highlands and Glades counties are now under an enhanced (3/5) risk of severe weather. The upgrade was made due to an increased threat of damaging hail in those areas.

The greatest threats are damaging hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. This does not rule out the possibility of seeing a brief tornado.

Areas that see numerous rounds of rain could see localized flooding as well.

Areas near the coast and I-75 can also expect to see a few storms throughout the evening and potentially again later Wednesday night.

Conditions will be similar to the last couple of days featuring highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for some spots.

Please have a way of receiving weather alerts at home and on mobile devices.

Watch the real-time progress of today’s potential severe weather: