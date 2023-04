The scene of a crash on Lee Boulevard and Hazelwood Avenue in Lehigh Acres, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

One person was flown to the hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash happened at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Hazelwood Avenue. The patient had to be extricated from their vehicle before being transported via Leeflight.

