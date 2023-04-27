4 Miami felons arrested in Collier County after multiple pursuits

Yeniel Aguilar Rodriguez, 38; Frank Luis Henriquez Diaz, 36; Abel Batista Palacios, 48; and Jose Rodriguez Nodarce, 30. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Four convicted felons from Miami who Collier County deputies say went on a crime spree are in custody after multiple pursuits that caused part of Alligator Alley to be shut down on Wednesday night.

One of the suspects attempted to strike deputies with the stolen vehicle he was driving. Two of them fought with deputies as they were being detained, even kicking a deputy in the chest.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Yeniel Aguilar Rodriguez, 36-year-old Frank Luis Henriquez Diaz, 48-year-old Abel Batista Palacios and 30-year-old Jose Rodriguez Nodarce drove over from Miami in a white pickup truck and ended up at Corkscrew Middle School, where they stole an F250 pickup from the parking lot. They then stopped at a gas station at the corner of Golden Gate and Wilson Boulevards, where they stole a keg of beer.

Deputies spotted the stolen truck speeding west on Golden Gate Boulevard and tried to stop it, but the truck kept on going. Deputies later saw the stolen truck driving recklessly down Collier Boulevard approaching US-41 East. They attempted to stop the vehicle and once again the driver, Aguilar, fled, heading onto I-75.

CCSO deployed stop sticks at I-75 and SR-29, where Aguilar attempted to run a deputy off the road and strike other deputies with the stolen truck. The stop sticks slowed down the stolen truck, which went into a ditch and crossed the highway, where deputies were able to stop it.

Aguilar and Henriquez ran from the truck across the highway where Rodriguez and Palacios were waiting inside the white truck. Aguilar jumped into the passenger seat of the getaway car and kicked a deputy who was trying to detain him multiple times in the chest, causing his body-worn camera to fall off, while Henriquez fought with the deputies detaining him.

The four were arrested and taken into custody. They all face multiple charges, including grand theft auto.