Boaters want the Punta Rassa Ramp back

Getting to places like Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach by boat was a breeze if you used the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp. However, it’s lately been used as a construction site for the Sanibel Causeway, and boaters don’t know how long it will take to finish.

Since Punta Rassa is getting used this way, boaters are finding other places to put their boats in the water, mainly in Cape Coral.

The problem with the other places that are used, like Rosen Park and Horton Boat Rams, is the how much more expensive they are. Moreover, the ride to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel is much longer.

A crane at the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp. CREDIT: WINK News

Before Hurricane Ian, the area around the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp wasn’t surrounded by cranes, construction workers, and do not enter signs. But it has since shifted to a busy work site.

“Most of the time, I’d use Punta Rassa and Sanibel. That was my place to go,” boater Sachin Handa said.

The Punta Rassa Boat Ramp was once popular for boaters like Handa. And it was especially if they were going to Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

“When I have like friends and family from out of town. They’re coming to Fort Myers first thing in their head is going to Fort Myers Beach,” Handa said.

But Sachin has to use the Rosen Park Ramp in Cape Coral which makes the boat ride to the islands much longer.

“Punta Rassa, you drop your boat down and you are in Sanibel, but right now from here to get to Sanibel, it takes you about like 45 to 50 minutes of boat ride,” Handa said.

And that longer ride means the trip is more expensive. Cape Coral boat ramps, like Rosen Park and Horton, are not cheap for non-locals.

“If you live in the cape, you can get a permit at this. And you can work at any one of these places. But seeing how I don’t live here, I have to pay every time,” boater Michael Bahr said.

$15 each time to use the ramp at Horton whereas a Lee County membership to use Punta Rossa costs $60. But Sachin doesn’t mind the inconvienences and understands that recovery after Ian won’t be speedy.

“It’s not like 123 and everything will be fixed. You know, it takes time,” Handa said.

A Lee County government spokesperson told WINK News there are plans to reopen the Punta Rassa ramp, but becasue its a staging area for constuction crews, there is no exact timetable.

WINK News reached out to the state to find out how far along the rebuild of the Sanibel Causeway is but nobody got back to us.

Construction workers on the scene believe it could be as long as another year.