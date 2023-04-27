Caribou Coffee plans multiple drive-thrus in Fort Myers, Naples area

Brewing a major move in Southwest Florida, Caribou Coffee plans to pour it on with at least 20 drive-thru locations in Collier and Lee counties.

“I quickly jumped at the opportunity to bring Caribou to the Fort Myers and Naples area and will start looking for real estate in the communities of Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Estero, Bonita Springs and North Naples,” said Kevin Ricci, the owner of Covelli Family Limited Partnership, the franchisee that plans to open 60 Caribou Coffee locations in Florida including in Gainesville and along the west coast of the state from Tampa to Naples. “I have no doubt that our innovative products will thrive and resonate with consumers in Southwest Florida.”

Caribou sells bags of coffee beans as well as a variety of hot and cold beverages. Selections include classic coffee drinks, signature Cooler and Shaker beverages, teas, cocoa and 64-ounce growlers of iced tea and cold press iced coffee. Caribou’s BOUsted products feature beverages such as lemonade and limeade containing a boost from caffeine, guarana and ginseng.

