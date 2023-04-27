Collier County’s Paradise Coast Sports Complex posts higher revenues than anticipated

Paradise Coast Sports Complex continues to make positive revenue gains since Hurricane Ian, General Manager Adrian Moses said during a financial report to the Collier County Board of Commissions on Tuesday.

The East Naples complex near the Collier Boulevard and Interstate 75 interchange reported $1.2 million in revenue from October 2022 through March 2023, which was $500,000 more than its target operating budget for this point in the year. After operating costs, the facility made an $85,000 profit over the six-month period.

“The remarkable success that we’ve had this fiscal year so far, literally, started with the hurricane,” Moses said. “The facility was fully booked in October and, unfortunately, we had to cancel everything in October.”

