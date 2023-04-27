More Thursday afternoon storm chances for inland SWFL

Chances for rain and storms will hold off until the late afternoon and evening nearly exclusively for our inland areas on Thursday afternoon. There is a low-end (1/5) threat for these storms to become severe, potentially producing hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Areas near the coast and I-75 will stay mostly dry and see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. All of Southwest Florida will experience a hot and humid afternoon with highs in the 90s for most.

Because of the humidity, heat indices will be in the mid-to-upper 90s during the peak heat of the day between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

BOATERS: Expect 2- to 3-foot wave heights with a light-to-moderate chop in the bays.