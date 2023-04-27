Topgolf of Fort Myers hits real estate market for $40.9M

The land on which Topgolf sits in Fort Myers hit the real estate market again, less than 13 months after selling.

For $40.9 million, a new investor can take over a property with a triple-net lease, which favors owners, with Topgolf assuming all property upkeep, insurance and taxes.

The location last sold for $32.3 million on March 29, 2022, with Sideways Properties LLC and Bowery Fort Myers LLC purchasing it from Fort Myers FL Landlord. The two new owners agreed to a 70%-30% split and took out a $24.2 million loan.

