Woman arrested in Cape Coral after throwing hot water in child’s face

Abby Alicia, 36. (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 36-year-old woman was arrested after Cape Coral police say she burned a child with hot water.

According to an arrest report, Abby Alicia warmed water in a pink cup and threw it at a child’s face. It’s unclear from the report, what the relationship between Alicia and the child is.

The child had second-degree burn marks on her face, including partial skin peeling on the side of their face with burn marks around the eyes, mouth, cheek, and forehead.

The burn will likely cause scarring, according to the report.

The Department of Children and Families was called to investigate.

Alicia faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.