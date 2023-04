Dawn McCleary mugshot. CREDIT: NAPLES PD

A woman is accused of breaking into a retail store in Naples on Monday, April 3, hiding her identity by holding an umbrella while taking money from the business.

According to the Naples Police Department, Dawn McClearly, 53, was identified as the suspect who broke into the store on Fifth Avunue South in Naples.

McClearly used to work at the store she is accused of breaking into.

McClearly is facing burglary of a structure and grand theft charges.