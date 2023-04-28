Isolated storms, breezy conditions for Friday

Expect on-and-off showers and occasionally weak storms throughout the late morning until Friday evening across Southwest Florida. These will generally move in from the Gulf of Mexico and track eastward as the day goes on.

High temperatures remain hot in the lower 90s for many and upper 80s for areas like Punta Gorda and Naples.

Similar to the last few days, skies will be mostly clear for the beginning of the day, and, as moisture increases and brings in showers, greater cloud cover will develop throughout the afternoon.

Winds will be breezy and generally out of the southwest, sustained between 10 to 20 mph and gusting upwards of 25 to 30 mph at times.

BOATERS: 1- to 3-foot wave heights and light-to-moderate chop in the bays.