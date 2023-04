Sunday showers will give way to a pleasant work week. We’ll start out clear and comfortable for your Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s inland, upper 60s and low 70s closer to the coast.

We are mostly dry through the week and don’t expect it to feel all that humid or muggy.

Expect mid-60s for your low temperature over the next several of days with mid-to-upper 80s for your high on Monday. A few scattered clouds return Wednesday.