Fort Myers shooting under investigation

New details have emerged after a shooting in downtown Fort Myers. Police tell WINK News, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers said two groups got into an argument near 1527 Hendry Street, outside the Lucky Screw. One person is receiving medical care for an apparent gunshot wound.

Law enforcement’s scanning surveillance footage, talking with witnesses and would like to talk to anyone who maybe be able to help with the investigation. Contact SWFL Crime Stoppers if you can help.