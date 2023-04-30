The week ahead on Fort Myers Beach

As recovery continues on Fort Myers Beach, there are several things going on the week of May 1 that may interest you.
- Town Council meeting – May 1, 2023. It begins at 9:00 a.m. at DiamondHead Beach Resort. You can watch the meeting live on YouTube. To view the agenda, click here.
- Andy Hyatt begins his first day on the job. The Town Council selected Hyatt as its Town Manager April 3. WINK News Reporter Michael Hudak exclusively interviewed Hyatt in early April. You can watch that story here.
- Do you have a vision for the future of Fort Myers Beach? The Lee County Recovery Task Force (RTF) wants hear your thoughts on spending $1.1 billion dollars it received from the federal government to rebuild. The meeting will take place at DiamondHead Beach Resort on Thursday, May 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. This link will take you to a full list of RTF meetings taking place across the county.
- Look out for dump trucks. Work on the Town’s emergency berm project is expected to be underway in the areas of Margaritaville to Mango Street and Sandpiper to Flamingo Streets the week of May 1. Here’s more information about the project.