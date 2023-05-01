Brushfire burning in Naples Monday night

A fire burning near Venture Church in Naples off East Trail and North of Triable Boulevard Monday night.

The scene was still active at 10 p.m., where smoke could be smelled at the scene. The good news is no structures have been damaged, and the Greater Naples Fire Chief told WINK News that 50% of the fire is contained under one acre. The chief also said it possibly started from a nearby camp.

A deputy with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby called the sheriff’s office, letting them know about the fire.

CCSO said no structures were damaged, and the fire remains in the woods.

The fire chief said they did have to turn off the power lines so firefighters could work safely.

One unit from the Macro Island Fire Department, along with CCSO, Florida Power and Light, and the Division of Forestry, is at the scene with the Greater Naples Fire Department.

WINK News spoke to a man who owns a building nearby, which showed WINK News a text that said your building may catch on fire, and he panicked.

“One of my tenants gave me a call as I was getting off I-75 and said the building was on fire. So, needless to say, my heart was pounding, and I rushed to get over here on my way home to find out that it was a pretty big fire in the woods… in the vacant lot behind the building. The flames came about ten feet from the building, and thank God for Naples Fire Rescue and Marco Island to come here and grab ahold of it so it wouldn’t spread,” Anthony Lopizzi said.

Forestry tractor arrived around 9 p.m., and once they put a line around the flames, it will be fully contained. The big question is how did the fire start.