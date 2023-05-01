Emotional remembrance ends National Crime Victims’ Rights week

Saturday was the final day of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and an event in Fort Myers brought out people from the community who have been impacted by violent crimes against them or their loved ones.

WINK News had the opportunity to listen to some of their stories. The strength it takes to talk publicly about the traumatic loss of someone you love speaks for itself.

The steps of the Lee County Courthouse were lined with photographs of smiling faces. For the loved ones of those pictured, those frames carry more than photos; they carry the memories of loved ones lost to violent crime.

Nicole Wilson is a National Crime Victims’ advocate, and she is her son’s voice now.

“You can tell by the way I’m smiling,” said Wilson. “The love he poured on me, it radiates from within. My son was six-foot-four, and so that was like a tall tower of love.”

Wilson says she will never forget what she saw or heard on the night of her son’s death. She spoke at the event to honor her son and raise awareness.

“I don’t want my son to have been murdered in vain,” Wilson said. “And, you know, sit back quietly and not be an advocate for him. So I have to be the voice from the grave.”

The butterfly release is symbolic of hope and honors the memory of victims of violent crime.

Taunya Cola lost her nephew.

“He was a quiet guy, but he also was a fun guy and loving guy,” Cola said. “When you seen him? You know, he’s always with a smile on his face.”

Cola came out to share his story and support other victims of crime.

“This here also lets us know, by doing Crime Victims’ Week—from the prosecutors, to just the detectives that are still working on the cases—this helps us know that you’re still working on and you haven’t forgotten,” Cola said.

Cola and Wilson are just two of the many people impacted by violent crime in Lee County. The two women both say they hope to have more community engagement in the coming years.