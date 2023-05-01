Resilient Lee shepherds $1.1B in federal funding for Hurricane Ian recovery

Lee County will be receiving more than $1.1 billion from the federal government as a boost to continue recovering from Hurricane Ian.

The funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, with 70% earmarked for median-income level areas and 30% for other uses, amount to about $1,338 per person in the county, per the 2022 U.S. Census.

Injecting those funds means following federal guidelines, which led to the creation of Resilient Lee, a task force with 13 elected officials and community leaders, including chairman and Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane.

