Sea turtle nesting season begins in Southwest Florida

Sea turtle nesting officially kicked off on Monday.

They are protected, which also means there are things you can and can’t do near the beach.

Sea turtles have a way of getting people egg-cited and there is a way you can help to make sure sea turtle nesting season goes smoothly.

When you go to the beach, fill in your holes at the end of the day, remove your furniture that could trap turtles when they come up at night and remove your trash because that could float out to sea and attract predators.

And another big thing is to keep the beach dark for nesting turtles, so put your flashlights away.

With no light, the sea turtle’s instincts will guide them safely to the sea.

Sea turtles are threatened or endangered, but Southwest Florida had its best turtle nesting season on record last year.

The hope is for a new record this year.