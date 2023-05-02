Florida woman wins $1 million after buying a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket

Florida Lottery logo

On Monday, the Florida lottery announced that a woman from Kissimmee claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game.

41-year-old Racquel Maxey purchased her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 4015 West Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

