Neighbors opposing new homes in Pine Lakes neighborhood

A new proposal to build more homes, and dozens of people are angry about it. Tuesday evening, people are expected to speak their minds at a meeting in the Pine Lakes neighborhood in North Fort Myers.

The goal of the meeting is to figure out who owns Pine Lakes Boulevard and Circle Pine Road. The people living there believe they own it. They haven’t found anything set in stone that says Equity Lifestyles Property, the company that owns the neighborhood, owns the road. To the residents understanding, that company only maintains the roads.

Off of busy State Road 41 is what Ric Gregson calls a retiree’s paradise.

“We came here for a specific way of life. We like our gated community, we like our security here, we like the amenities that we have,” Gregson said.

Gregson moved to his paradise 18 months ago with a simple goal in mind, relaxing.

But, with Equity Lifestyles Property potentially bringing him 336 new neighbors, relaxing may be difficult.

“Can we keep the crime down,” Gregson asked. “Can we keep the people out that we’re trying to keep out of our small community as it grows into this large behemoth of residences that we had no idea that we were getting ourselves involved in?”

Gregson believes ELS can’t do what it’s proposing. The company wants to create three entrances to what would be Pine Lakes Two, off Circle Pine Road. But Gregson, along with many other neighbors like Ron Thoreson, believes the road they want to work on is owned by the residents. Thoreson explained to WINK News why he believes that.

“Well, there are parts in the development of this property in 1985 through 1987. There’s a plat map that reads that the roads and maintenance of them were granted in perpetuity to the people out on the roads, it’s called the Pine Lakes Estate Homeowners Association that’s right on the map,” Thoreson said.

Thoreson explained that in 2002 residents came to an agreement that ELSE would maintain the roads but said nothing shows ownership was granted. The agreement expired in 2022. In a statement, ELS told WINK News they own the roads. They also said they would build new amenities for the enjoyment of all Pine Lakes residents including a new clubhouse, swimming pool, and pickleball courts.