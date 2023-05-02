Two men wanted for lewd acts in Collier County

The cops want two men for lewd acts involving innocent girls just a few streets from each other, but one was more aggressive. However, there is little information to go from.

If there are any leads in the case, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office isn’t sharing them with WINK News. Both crimes and the lack of arrests have neighbors on edge.

Detectives believe the suspect approached a girl while she was walking to school in Golden Gate on Tropicana Boulevard and 30th Place Southwest. The report says he pulled his car next to her with his windows down and touched himself while staring at the victim.

“That honestly like really just shocked me… I didn’t know like anything like this happening in the place we live in,” Golden Gate resident Caleb Archelus said.

WINK News showed Archelus the sketch of the suspect but he said the guy didn’t look familiar.

“I just think is pretty disgusting, like I don’t know why he would do that, like I’ve never seen this guy before but I think it’s just like really wrong with him,” Archelus said.

And this isn’t the first time deputies got called to Tropicana Blvd. Deputies said in early April a man exposed himself to a teenager near Dunkin Donuts on Tropicana Blvd. and Golden Gate Pkwy.

“I hope he gets caught honestly, because that’s just very disgusting to me. I think he should suffer whatever consequences come to him because that’s really disgusting,” Archelus said.

Bruni Sajous also lives in Golden Gate and hopes the suspect is caught soon.

“They need to take the situation seriously and find this guy fast, because he could be looking to target other victims, and he could be in the area,” Sajous said.

In the most recent incident, the sheriff’s office said the car the suspect was driving was a gray and silver two-door sedan with a black top. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).