Dump truck T-bones, kills man on SR-78 in Glades County

The site of a deadly crash at Ortona Road and SR-78, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A 37-year-old man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on SR-78 in Glades County.

The 37-year-old from Moore Haven was driving a pickup truck north on Ortona Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of SR-78 around 3 p.m. A 31-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was driving a dump truck east on SR-78, approaching the Ortona Road intersection.

The pickup truck driver failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the path of the dump truck, where he was T-boned. The Moore Haven man was transported to Hendry Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.