Unknown woman accused of pepper-spraying, robbing Publix employee

A woman accused of pepper-spraying an stealing from a Fort Myers Publix employee, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers police are looking for a woman they say pepper-sprayed a Publix employee and stole her phone Sunday morning after a failed shoplifting attempt.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman was seen in security footage entering the Publix at 4600 Summerlin Road at around 10:30 a.m. She loaded a shopping cart with multiple items. An employee saw her leaving the store without paying for any of the items and approached the suspect to recover them.

The suspect and the employee walked to the suspect’s vehicle, where the employee was able to recover the shopping cart. She walked back to the front of the store with the stolen merchandise and the suspect then ran after her. The suspect sprayed pepper spray at the employee’s face, stole her phone from her rear pocket and escaped in a 2000 to 2006 silver Isuzu SUV.

Any suspect information may be provided to FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.