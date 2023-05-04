155 applicants for Fort Myers Police Chief

The Fort Myers Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department has released the names of the 155 police chief applicants.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, they will narrow it down to and then interview around ten applicants next.

The process of naming the next police chief could take some time, but the department is moving forward with the list of 155 applicants.

The full list of applicants can be seen below.

The last police chief for the Fort Myers Police Department was Chief Derrick Diggs, who died on Feb. 15, 2023.

