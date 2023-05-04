Fort Myers man accused of possessing, sharing child pornography

Anthony Angelo, 22. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man was arrested Wednesday after police say he possessed and transmitted child pornography online.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 22-year-old Anthony Angelo was arrested after a long investigation that started in July 2022 after a cyber tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After months of executed search warrants and forensic examination, police determined Angelo was in possession of and had transmitted images and videos of prepubescent children via the application Kik. He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Angelo faces felony charges of possession of sexual performance by a child (10 counts) and transmission of child pornography by electronic device (two counts).