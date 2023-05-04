Sunny skies, lower humidity prompt high fire risk for SWFL

Due to low humidity and the fact that much of Southwest Florida is still experiencing severe drought, nearly all of our counties have active burn bans Thursday, with the exception of Charlotte County.

Regardless of active bans, fire risk is Very High for coastal counties and High for inland counties.

Skies will generally remain clear all day, allowing high temperatures to climb into the lower 90s for many spots and the upper 80s for others. Dew points will remain, on average, in the lower 50s, making the heat slightly more bearable through the afternoon.

BOATERS: Great day to be on the water with a light chop in the bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights.