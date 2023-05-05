$20M construction plan for busy Collier County street lasting until Spring 2024

The $20,000,000 construction plan will soon lead to a traffic headache for one of Collier County’s busiest streets.

Fourth Street is in the middle of some of the busiest parts of downtown Naples, and closing it down will have serious consequences.

Fourth Avenue South will close down on Monday and undergo regular prolonged closures through December. For example, the road will reopen during the Fourth of July.

“I think it’s a good idea. And it’ll give them more business and people will be happy,” Naples resident, Joan Donofrio said.

Donofrio is talking about the $20,000,000 renovation project at the Naples Players Theatre. But to do the work and keep everyone safe, they’re going to close the section of Fourth Avenue South near the theatre starting on Monday.

Bryce Alexander is the CEO of the Naples Players Theatre.

“We know road closure is never fun for the people who are nearby. And you know, our friends and neighbors here at Trulucks, and the Inn on Fifth, they’re open still. And so, people will actually have probably an easier time coming to valet downtown at true luck,” Alexander said.

Alexander told WINK News there will be local access on Fourth Ave. to allow public entry to a parking garage. The Inn on Fifth and Truluck’s restaurant but the intersection of Fourth Ave and Seventh Street will be closed to all traffic.

“A little inconvenience, but it’s going to be worth it at the end,” Donofrio said.

Donofrio and his wife are downtown daily and don’t seem to mind the changes coming. They agree that the Naples Players Theatre needs a makeover.

“It’s very nice, but they need renovations… new seating and things like that,” Donofrio said.

“I think it’s actually pretty good that they’re starting to kind of do a little update and everything. So, I think it might actually end up bringing in some more tourists some more people down here so which is going to be good, it’s going to be great for a lot of the business here,” Peyton Blackstone from the Naples Soap Company said.

The renovation project at the Naples Players Theatre is expected to be completed by the Spring of 2024.