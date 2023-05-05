Cape Coral begins process for Jaycee Park improvements project

Cape Coral City Council unanimously approved a contract agreement with Pennoni consulting engineering firm to provide final design services for the Jaycee Park improvements project for an amount not exceeding $573,565. Approval authorized Interim City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn or his designee to execute the contract, purchase orders and change orders.

Some improvements to the 10.45-acre park, 4215 SE 20th Place, include a bar, amphitheater and place for food trucks, which raised concerns for residents who frequent the green space.

Nearly four dozen residents spoke in opposition to the project at Wednesday night’s meeting, many of whom were concerned about major changes to the park they utilize for exercise, family gatherings and connecting with nature.

