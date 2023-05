Jonte Deion Currychapman, 30, being arrested by DeSoto County deputies, Friday, May 5, 2023. Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, DeSoto County deputies arrested a man accused of attempted homicide after he was found hiding in Arcadia from Sarasota County authorities.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jonte Deion Currychapman, facing attempted homicide charges on two people, including a young child, was arrested after being found hiding on South Alabama Avenue. U.S. Marshals and DCSO deputies safely took Currychapman into custody.

Currychapman will be extradited to Sarasota County.