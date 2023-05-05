Honoring late Chief Diggs and his family

A new honor for the man who lowered the rising crime rate helped solve unsolved murders, and connected with the Southwest Florida community.

In February, the passing of Chief Derrick Diggs left a hole in the Fort Myers Police Department. On Friday, WINK News was exclusively invited to a lunch with law enforcement from all over Lee County.

Officers from police departments all over Southwest Florida and deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received awards for outstanding work in our community. But the most outstanding award went to the late chief, Derrick Diggs, for his work and passion that changed Fort Myers forever.

On Friday Digg’s family accepted the Liberty Bell Award in honor of Chief Diggs.

“He was not only a father grandfather was a leader. He was a chief was a community

member, he was just a superhero,” Sergeant Diggs said.

“You know everybody wants to grow up with their father every day I still I jotted down what he did and what I could do to make me a better officer myself,” Sergeant Diggs said.

The Diggs’ told WINK News their father and grandfather didn’t just wear the uniform or the title.

“He was a police officer,” Sergeant Diggs said. “It wasn’t just work. He wore the gun. The badge. The belt.”

But not for a solitary moment did he let it stop him from being there for his family.

“You couldn’t ask for a better father even working all the hours as a patrolman or when he made his way through the ranks you know, always made sure to find some way for myself growing up for sporting activities for any type of event or award ceremony. Same thing with his grandson after he came to Florida. He found a way to make it back to Ohio all the time to ensure they had a good relationship,” Sergeant Diggs said.

From the time the youngest Diggs was a baby to when he could make his grandfather laugh or play dinosaurs…

“They had a bond that he would …not be a public figure that’s you know, very stern in his ways to you know, enforce laws and then take the uniform off and they’re just hanging out together They were best friends. best friends and my grandpa and son or grandson his best friends,” Sergeant Diggs said.

And while he may have been tough in the streets, around family it was altogether different for Chief Diggs, who wasn’t afraid to let his weakness show.

“We learned towards the end with my father was him using emojis,” Sergeant Diggs said. “Like he had never been good at texting emojis, and then sure enough, we were getting an odd text from him.”

And when texting, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the chief to ask for crumble cookies.

The Diggs family wants their hero to know a simple and sincere message.

“I love you. I miss you. We look at pictures all the time. Bring the little ones to your home even though you’re not there,” Sergeant Diggs said.

Sargent Diggs told WINK News he can’t bring his father back, but he can honor him by being just like him and teaching his son all the lessons his dad taught him. Lessons like serving and honoring your community each and every day.