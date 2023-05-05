Hot Friday with a chance for a stray shower inland

Most of Southwest Florida will stay dry this afternoon and mainly high-level clouds will allow temperatures to warm up to the lower 90s. Only areas closest to the coast will remain in the upper 80s during the mid-afternoon.

Low-end rain chances include the chance for a few spotty showers east of the interstate later in the evening once the sea breeze collision occurs.

More sufficient rain chances come into play by the weekend with isolated storms by Saturday.

BOATERS: Looking good for your Friday. 1 to 2 foot wave heights with light chop in the bays.