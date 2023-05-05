Man guilty of trafficking narcotics in Collier County

Credit: Nonprofit organization Lawyers Oakland Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

A man was found guilty Thursday of drug trafficking in Collier County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 63-year-old Christy Daniel Cugini Jr. was convicted of trafficking in illegal drugs – 25 grams or more (oxycodone), possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), and possession of a controlled substance (tramadol).

(A mug shot was not available from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.)

The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday evening following a two-day trial in Collier County.

On Jan. 29, 2021, CCSO received a tip about possible criminal activity at a residence.

Their investigation led to the identification of Cugini and his home address. On March 30, 2021, CCSO searched Cugini’s home and detained him.

During the search, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located, including a duffle bag containing marijuana and numerous prescription drug bottles in other people’s names. The walk-in closet of the bedroom required a passcode to enter. Cugini provided the code and inside was a safe containing trafficking amounts of drugs and more than $20,000 in cash.

Cugini’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1.